Scoot over frozen yogurt, a Missouri shop is selling raw cookie dough

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Do you love to snack on raw cookie dough?

Well, a new eatery in St. Louis, Missouri is taking that bad habit to the extreme offering cookie dough by the scoop, as well as cookie dough sandwiches (with sprinkles).

It looks similar to your standard ice cream shop, but with dough.

The Dough Co. says their raw cookie dough is safe to eat because the ingredients include heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs.

The Dough Co. opened Wednesday in the West County Mall Food Court in Des Peres, Missouri.

Would you try it?