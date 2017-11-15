× 15K reward for accused child sex trafficker Kamau Curnal believed to be in Seattle

SEATTLE — The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who can tell agents where suspected child sex trafficker Kamau Curnal is hiding. Agents believe the 29-year-old may be in the Seattle area.

Curnal is accused of bringing a teen girl from Portland to Seattle to prostitute as part of a sex trafficking operation last year.

Curnal is 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds. He goes by the names, Kamau K. Curnal, Kamau Kambui Carnal, Jr., Kamau Curnal.

The FBI says he has extensive gang ties to the Seattle area. The cash reward the FBI is offering for Curnal was boosted from $10,000 to $15,000.

“As the reward goes up we often see more people interested in helping. A smaller reward may not reach the threshold people are interested in, so we’re hoping that this new offering will result in good information,” said FBI Special Agent Steve Vienneau.

Curnal should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact him directly. If in the immediate vicinity, call 911.

“More often than not those who would seek to exploit kids through sex trafficking lure them in and they start out using honey as you might say. Lots of promises of gifts. Painting a big picture of dreams and even for a little while it might be like that, but it doesn’t take long before they turn to violence to keep them doing what they need them to do to make money for them,” explained Special Agent Vienneau.

Anyone with general information or tips about the location of Curnal is asked to call the FBI office in his or her area. In Portland, the number is (503) 224-4181. In Seattle, the number is (206) 622-0460. Or you can submit your tip online at tips.fbi.gov