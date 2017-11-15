× PLU football coach Scott Westering, son of legendary Frosty Westering, resigns

TACOMA, Wash. – Pacific Lutheran University announced Wednesday that football coach Scott Westering is resigning, meaning a Westering won’t be heading the program for the first time in 47 years.

Westering was head coach at PLU for 14 years, following in the footsteps of his late father Frosty Westering, who coached the Lutes for 32 seasons. The famously colorful Frosty Westering won four national championships and wrote a book titled “Make the big time where you are.”

Scott Westering had a successful run of his own, though he never quite reached the heights his dad did. In 14 seasons as head coach, he went 73-54 but never won an NWC title. He first joined the staff in 1981.

“A Westering has sat on the captain’s chair here for 46 years,” Westering said in a statement. “We have had a lot of success and truly made ‘The Big Time’ here at PLU. That said, I feel the time is right for me to pass the torch on.”