It’s here! Handful of Pacific Northwest ski resorts have earliest openings in years

SEATTLE — You can feel it in your bones.

The first drive past the coffee stand in Greenwater. The frosty curves of SR 542. The steady climb past Skykomish, rain turning into snow on the windshield.

Opening day for ski season in the Pacific Northwest has an air about it. Like the musk of ski boots or the smell of a lodge.

Crystal Mountain opened for limited operations Wednesday, it’s earliest opening day in seven years. A limited number of runs were ready for skiing. But for everyone who made it up, it was perfect.

Tiana Anderson, the marketing director of Crystal Mountain Resort, said everyone was in high spirits. She reminded people to know conditions, and not to ski outside of your limits.

"Stay out of closed areas," she said. "You're really safe in areas that are open."

Crystal wasn't the only resort opening in mid-November, a few weeks earlier than normal for the Pacific Northwest. Below is a list of the local ski resorts, and when they're expected to open:

Stevens Pass -- Opening Thursday for limited operations; with Daisy and Brooks chairlifts running. Has received more than 37" of snow since Nov. 1.

Mount Baker Ski Area -- Opening Thursday with six chairlifts. A 52-inch base means tons of fresh snow!

Whistler Blackcomb -- Opening Friday with limited operations. One of the biggest ski resorts in North America.

Summit at Snoqualmie -- No opening date yet, but snow is piling up.

White Pass -- No opening date yet.

Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood -- Open now.

