Arkansas man accused of killing infant

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant in July, according to police.

Reagan Levi Phifer was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 14) by local authorities in Colcord, Okla., on one count of first-degree murder, Farmington police said.

Phifer ditched his car at a Dollar General and was attempting to get into another vehicle when he was spotted by police. He will be extradited back to Arkansas and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Farmington police found Phifer and an unresponsive infant July 27 at a home on Kelsey Lane, according to the affidavit.

The 3-month-old girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where she died July 28.

A report from the hospital noted the girl showed signs of physical trauma, including fractured ribs, a fractured tibia and brain damage, according to the affidavit.

Police said Phifer, 20, babysat the girl two weeks prior to her death and was at the home when police found her.

A doctor’s visit in June indicated the girl had none of the aforementioned injuries or signs of fractured or healing bones, according to the affidavit.