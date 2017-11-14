Wet and windy into the early morning hours; isolated power outages can be expected

SEATTLE — Heavy rain was moving into the area again on Tuesday night, along with windy conditions.

“Gusts tonight around 40 mph, which is not as severe as last night, but isolated power outages can be expected,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday.

At 7 p.m., it was pouring along the coast and will hit the rest of Western Washington through the night until about 5 a.m. Wednesday. The wettest period will be around 11 p.m. until 3 a.m., Kelley said. The strongest wind gusts will hit the area around midnight Tuesday, he said.

And it will be sloppy again Wednesday.

“Passing squalls will bring hail and heavy rain at times through Thursday, but there will also be some sun breaks,” Kelley said.

The mountains — and the mountain passes — will get heavy snow through the weekend.

Crystal Mountain picked up 16 inches over the last 48 hours “so they will easily get that 50 inches forecast for this week,” Kelley said, noting that all ski areas should be open before Thanksgiving.

That will be the earliest opening of ski areas in seven years, Kelley said.

“The passes should have some messy periods Wednesday and Thursday,” Kelley said.

Friday appears to be the only dry day this week, he said, adding that the weekend will be — you guessed it — wet!

Get the free Q13 News Weather app for life-saving severe weather alerts wherever you go