Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound kids at California elementary school

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter has been killed by law enforcement. Students also were shot and wounded at an elementary school.

It’s not clear if the shooter was included among the dead Tuesday.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a “number” of students were shot and wounded.

“Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama , with multiple victims. I am told the suspected shooter is deceased from law enforcement bullets,” a deputy said.

The shooting reportedly started at a home and moved to Rancho Tehama Elementary School, authorities said. There were over 100 law enforcement officers at the school with up to five crime scenes.

A six year-old child with two gunshot wounds was reportedly transported by helicopter to a hospital. A second child was reportedly shot in the leg, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

All other students had been evacuated from the school, authorities said.

