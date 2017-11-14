Search is on for 2 snowboarders missing in bad weather conditions near Mount Baker since Sunday night

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Search and rescue teams near Mount Baker area scoured the ski and back-country areas for a second day Tuesday for two missing snowboarders who were supposed to return home Sunday night.

A roommate of the two missing Bellingham men said they had planned to spend the day near the upper parking lot and be home by early Sunday evening. Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies checked the parking lot Monday morning and found the men’s vehicle. The men were said to be in their 20s.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue coordinator, along with 17 SAR volunteers and members of the U.S. Border Patrol Search and Rescue, on Monday checked the areas “thought to be most likely to be used by back country skiers” but no clues were found. The weather became extremely hazardous during the day, with heavy snow and wind. The search was halted at about 4 p.m. Monday when there were white-out conditions.

The search resumed Tuesday morning with snowmobiles and teams on foot, but it was unknown how long the search could take place.

“Extreme conditions are expected to continue and will be evaluated for the possibility of further searching,” the sheriff’s office said.

The forecast called for another day of high winds and heavy snowfall, with more than 30 inches of snow predicted in the next 24 hours.