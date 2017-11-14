× Prosise done for the season, giving Mike Davis shot with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. – C.J. Prosise finally suffered the injury that will end his season, and Mike Davis will get a chance because of it.

The Seattle Seahawks placed Prosise on the injured reserve list after he injured his left ankle Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. That injury came after he dealt with an injury to his right ankle for much of the season, logging a total of 11 carries and six receptions.

Davis will get a chance to step in and give the Seahawks some running back depth. The third-year player spent his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, gaining 108 yards on 54 rushes in 14 games.

Davis was signed from Seattle’s practice squad, where the team placed him after claiming him on waivers in May.