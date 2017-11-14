Prosecutor declines charges against former Shelton officers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Shelton police officers who were fired earlier this month after an investigation found they had unreasonably beaten a homeless man in May will not be charged.

The Olympian reports Mason County Prosecutor Michael Dorcy declined on Monday to pursue charges against Justin Doherty and Matt Dickinson though an investigation by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office recommended assault charges.

Authorities say the former officers struck, pepper sprayed and used a stun gun on 25-year-old Nicholas Heflin, causing broken bones and other injuries.

Dorcy says in a letter that “the burden of proof cannot be met to sustain criminal assault charges beyond all reasonable doubt in court.”

Heflin’s attorney says her client plans to file a lawsuit against the city.

The newspaper could not immediately reach the two officers for comment.