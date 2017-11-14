× Employee at middle school arrested on voyeurism charges after iPod found taped to urinal

KENT, Wash. — A 24-year-old Kent man was arrested on felony voyeurism charges Tuesday after an iPod was found taped to the inside of a urinal at Northwood Middle School in unincorporated King County, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was a paid intern with the Kent School District’s IT department, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct, 26, the Kent School District notified the sheriff’s office that a student at Northwood Middle School had found notes of a non-sexual nature that appeared to be addressed specifically to him, taped to the side of a urinal as well as an iPod attached to the inside of the same urinal. The student had found and given school officials other similar notes that he had found over the previous two days.

The sheriff’s office said that after the iPod was found and they determined it belonged to an employee, school officials immediately removed the employee from service and notified the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that during an interview with detectives, the suspect admitted that he was taking the video for sexual gratification and claimed that he had only been targeting the one victim at the middle school and nobody at the high school.

Detectives did not find evidence of any other victims during their search warrant of the iPod.

The Kent School District said, in part: “We recently became aware of allegations made against a KSD support staff member at Northwood Middle School. The employee also served a portion of the workday at Kentridge High School. We immediately removed the staff member from service, halting any contact with students, and began partnering with local law enforcement in an investigation. An arrest has been made and the matter is now before the police and court systems. To honor the privacy rights of those involved and impacted by this situation, we cannot engage in speculation and will not be able to comment further on details of this ongoing investigation.”