Crystal Mountain opens Wednesday! Up to 4 feet of snow expected this week

SEATTLE -- Skiers and boarders can get an early start this year! Crystal Mountain announced it will open with limited operations on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

And other northwest mountain resorts won't be far behind. Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said 50 inches of snow could accumulate at the ski resorts by the end of the week.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Cascades extending from Whatcom and Skagit counties to Pierce and Lewis counties. The warning will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet will fall above 3500 feet through Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest amounts

at Mount Baker and Mount Rainier.

Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with another 1 to 2 feet of snow expected, with a snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Be prepared for difficult or even hazardous driving conditions with heavy snow and reduced visibilities at times. Traffic delays and road closures are possible.

On Wednesday, the snow level will drop to about 2500 feet. Rain and snow are likely through Thursday.

Who's excited?