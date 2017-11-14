Crews rushing to restore power before next storm hits Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Crews are racing to restore power and clean up damage after a deadly storm moved through Western Washington on Monday. A second wave of even more rain and strong winds was expected to move in later Tuesday.

Strong winds knocked down trees, causing several injuries and killing a woman in her car with her 2-year-old child, authorities said.

A tree fell on a car in the Seattle suburb of Renton, killing the woman, who was in her 30s, and critically injuring her sister, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. The child who was in the backseat was OK, the sheriff's office said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Monday and said many areas were seeing gusts topping 60 mph with even stronger winds on the coast and in north-central and northeastern Washington.

A wind advisory remained in effect on Tuesday for the northern interior and parts of the Washington coast.

It will not be as windy as yesterday! But areas indicated here are in a Wind Advisory for Tuesday - gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Elsewhere, gusts will be more in the 30-40 MPH range. #wawx #wawind pic.twitter.com/DtMnJ1XCL5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 14, 2017

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured after a tree came through the roof of her bedroom and trapped her under debris inside a mobile home in Port Orchard, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

It's highly likely that the tree toppled due to strong winds and heavy rain that has been permeating the area in the last day, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say another woman was taken to a hospital after her car was hit by a tree near Bellevue.

Over 180,000 customers had lost power in the region as of Monday evening.