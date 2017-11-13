Taylor Swift to appear in concert at CenturyLink Field on May 22, tour announces

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation Stadium Tour’ is coming to CenturyLink Field on May 22, the tour announced Monday.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general public on December 13. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration is currently open and continues until November 28.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.