LOB reunion? Seahawks reportedly bringing back Byron Maxwell

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly replacing one member of the original Legion of Boom with another.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks will sign Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal. He will replace Richard Sherman, who ruptured his Achilles during the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday. Sherman will miss the rest of the season.

Maxwell, 29, was one of the original members of the Legion of Boom, having played with the Seahawks from 2013 to 2014 before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent.

Maxwell was traded after one season to the Miami Dolphins, who released him in October of this year.

The Seahawks (6-3) will play host to the Falcons on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20.