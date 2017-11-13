High wind warning: 60 mph gusts possible around Puget Sound today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Get ready for damaging winds, falling trees and more power outages.

Meteorologists on Monday issued a high wind warning for much of Western Washington -- from Lewis County north through Snohomish County. Southerly winds 25 to 40 mph are expected with gusts 60-65 mph possible.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the second surge of powerful wind gusts will arrive in between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday. This is the time of potential gusts up to 55 mph in central Puget Sound area -- especially west of Lake Washington. An isolated gust that is stronger is certainly possible.

1 - 4 p.m. peak gusts Western King County: 40-50 mph Pierce, Lewis, Thurston counties: 30-40 mph

5 - 6 p.m. peak gusts start to drop Western King County: 20-35 mph Pierce, Lewis, Thurston counties: 20-30 mph

After 7 p.m. the wind continues to ease gradually

Winds that high can be dangerous, so remember to be aware of your surroundings.

"High winds can topple trees onto roads, vehicles and rooftops. Falling trees or large branches have been known to cause fatalities during windstorms. Downed power lines can cause power outages lasting a couple of hours or longer. Secure loose outdoor objects or light-weight furniture before the potentially damaging winds arrive."

Thousands lost power early Monday morning after high winds swept through overnight.

Puget Sound Energy reported having 15,000 customers without power Monday morning, with scattered outages also affecting Seattle, Tacoma and elsewhere.

Winds won't be quite as strong on Tuesday, but we're expecting even more rain.