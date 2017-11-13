Good news for skiers! This week’s rain to bring snow to the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Western Washington will get a blast of winter this week in the form of rain and wind, but the mountains will get snow. Bad news for travelers. Good news for skiers.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Olympics and Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday. However, mountain snow is in the forecast through Thursday, said Q13 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson.

By Monday night 1 to 5 inches of snow is expected at 3500 feet. Another 10 inches of snow could accumulate by Tuesday night.

On Wednesday the snow level will drop to about 2500 feet. Rain and snow are likely through Thursday.

All of our local ski areas (Crystal/Snoqualmie/Baker/White/Stevens) say if the snow delivers like it's supposed to, they will open before the end of the week.

Who's excited?