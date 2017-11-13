× Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of man in White Center

SEATTLE — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Burien man in White Center Friday night.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that the suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Youth Detention Center at some point “earlier this week.”

The victim was fatally shot near SW 96th Street and 15th Avenue South on Friday night. Witnesses told police that a group of men were talking with the victim prior to the shooting. The suspect, who was with the group, fought with the victim. When the fight was over, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. They then fled.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.