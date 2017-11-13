America’s Longest War: The toll of 16 years in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, more than 200,0000 troops have deployed through Joint Base Lewis-McChord to fight in the Global War on Terror.

Of those who went to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, 118 locally based soldiers never made it back home.

“America’s Longest War,” a Q13 News special report, tells the stories of four local veterans who served in Afghanistan and the families of those who continue to serve there. It also honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in our nation’s longest war.

