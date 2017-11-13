15-year-old girl struck, seriously injured by tree crashing down on her Port Orchard home

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 15-year-old was struck and seriously injured Monday when a tree came crashing down on her Port Orchard homl during the windstorm, authorities said.

It was initially reported that the victim was 13, but authorities later corrected the age to 15.

King County sheriff’s deputy Scott Wilson said a tree crashed down onto a corner of a mobile home at 1259 Arnold Avenue East in Port Orchard. The force of the tree striking the house carried the tree and debris through the roof of the house.

The corner of the house contained the bedroom of the 15-year-old girl, who was trapped underneath the roof debris and the tree itself, Wilson said.

The girl’s father and a neighbor worked to free the girl, who was pinned underneath the tree. Emergency crews arrived later and provided emergency medical aid.

The girl was transported to Tacoma General Hospital with “very serious injuries.”

No other details were immediately available.