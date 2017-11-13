Mother in 30s killed, sister critically injured when tree falls on car in Renton; 2-year-old escapes injury

RENTON, Wash. — A mother in her 30s was killed and her sister was critically injured Monday when a tree came crashing down on their car in the Fairwood neighborhood of Renton, the Renton Fire Department said.

A 2-year-old child in the backseat is OK, the department said.

The accident occurred at 17902 158th Place SE shortly after 6 p.m., police said.

A Renton Fire spokesman said he didn’t know if the vehicle was parked or moving at the time.

The injured sister was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

