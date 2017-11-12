× North Cascades Highway closes for season due to snow

SEATTLE — The North Cascades Highway has closed for the season.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 20 across the Cascade Mountain Range closed Friday evening.

The agency says it closes the scenic route when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews.

The road is now closed on the west side near Diablo and the east side near Mazama.

The agency says the road usually reopens in early May.