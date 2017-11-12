Meet Lark and Jigglypuff #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Lark and Jigglypuff! Two chihuahuas looking for a new home.

Q13 is partnering up with "Pet Connection Magazine" and Pawsitive Alliance's WhyNotMePets campaign to find this pair a forever home.

They were taken to Emerald City Pet Rescue after they were found in a hoarding situation in California. The rescue believes they could be brother and sister.

Lark is about seven-years-old and she's the one with black spots. Jigglypuff is around three-years-old and he has brown spots. According to the rescue, the names came with the pair.

The two rely on each other and would be very hard to separate. They can be shy at first, but can get very comfortable with someone once they get to know you.

Jigglypuff and Lark do well with other small dogs, but might be afraid of bigger ones. They would fit in best with a family that has older kids.

Both are in good health and do not require any special medications. Lark is deaf, but that does not hold her back.

If you have any questions or would like to meet Lark and Jigglypuff, just contact Emerald City Pet Rescue. The number is (206) 557-4661.