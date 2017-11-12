Don’t fall for this scam claiming your Netflix account is disabled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest scam going around involves the popular streaming service Netflix.

According to WGN, a scam email is being sent to customers claiming that there has been a billing error. The email asks customers to email or click a link and update their payment information.

The streaming service says it will never ask for any personal information to be sent over email.

If you have any concerns about your billing account, Netflix says you should log into your account directly on their web site.