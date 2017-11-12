Bellevue church teaches congregation how to prepare for active shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- "I can't say it doesn't cross my mind," Evan Jarrell a parishioner at Bellevue Presbyterian told Q13 News one week after more than two dozen people were killed at a church in Texas.

"I can't say I don't think about it every time. I'd be lying if I did, but we believe that God protects us and bad things happen to good people," Jarrell added.

Bellevue Presbyterian is taking an active approach to preventing bad things from happening. They told us they have an officer on their campus weekly and the church staff will undergo active shooter training next weekend.

"Our plans consist of everything from fire and evacuations, medical emergencies, earthquakes, and the, of course, active shooters and intruders," Sammi Stimpson, a facilities director at Bellevue Presbyterian explained.

Stimpson said they teach all ushers and church workers the run, hide, fight approach.

Other steps to stay prepared include a police officer in front of the church, employees throughout the building on radios, and phones wired to let police know where a parishioner is calling from.

Stimpson admits "there's been a little more fear recently," but this church family will not let anything stand between them and their faith.

"So Jesus, you wrote the book on courage. Help us have courage in the face of fear with what's going on in the world around us. Help us move in faith not fear," senior pastor Scott Dudley said leading the congregation in prayer Sunday morning.

Next Sunday's disaster response training, including how to respond to an active shooter situation, is open to anyone. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Bellevue Presbyterian Church at 1717 Bellevue Way NE.