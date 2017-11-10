Thurston County school apologizes after Confederate flag was held at Veterans Day assembly

TUMWATER, Wash. — A local school district is apologizing for what it says was a mistake after a Confederate flag was used during a Veterans Day ceremony.

It happened at Bush Middle School in the Tumwater School District.

The school says students held up 14 different flags from American history. One of the kids who held up the Confederate flag was a student of color. The school says that was a mistake and wasn't supposed to happen.

In a statement to us the district went on to say, "The presence of the flag itself in this program failed to honor our commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive school environment."

School officials also apologized to the student, her family and everyone else who was offended.