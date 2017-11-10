Report: NFL reviewing Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game

LIVE RESULTS: 2017 Election Central
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the football as free safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Arizona Cardinals grabs his face mask in the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — A review is underway for Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday the NFL is looking at Wilson’s concussion test, and if the correct policy was followed.

Wilson left the game after being hit in the chin in the third quarter. A referee told him to go off the field, and he sat out just one play before returning.

Wilson was asked about the hit after the game, and he told reporters it wasn’t a big deal.

“I was just trying to feel my jaw,” he said.

It was not immediately known when the review was finished.

