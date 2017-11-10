× Report: NFL reviewing Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game

SEATTLE — A review is underway for Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday the NFL is looking at Wilson’s concussion test, and if the correct policy was followed.

A thorough review is underway of the #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson concussion test. According to the policy jointed developed by the NFL and NFLPA, if the Concussion Protocol is not properly followed the club is subject to discipline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Wilson left the game after being hit in the chin in the third quarter. A referee told him to go off the field, and he sat out just one play before returning.

Wilson was asked about the hit after the game, and he told reporters it wasn’t a big deal.

“I was just trying to feel my jaw,” he said.

It was not immediately known when the review was finished.