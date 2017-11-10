Report: NFL reviewing Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game
SEATTLE — A review is underway for Russell Wilson’s concussion test in Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday the NFL is looking at Wilson’s concussion test, and if the correct policy was followed.
Wilson left the game after being hit in the chin in the third quarter. A referee told him to go off the field, and he sat out just one play before returning.
Wilson was asked about the hit after the game, and he told reporters it wasn’t a big deal.
“I was just trying to feel my jaw,” he said.
It was not immediately known when the review was finished.