BELLEVUE, Wash. — It’s an expensive reminder of why drivers need to check their speed on wet roads.

A rented Lamborghini crashed Thursday afternoon in Bellevue, damaging a guardrail and the expensive car.

Washington State Patrol Troopers said the driver had rented the vehicle and lost control on the wet conditions.

#LamborghiniCrash yesterday NB 405 north of SE 8th. Driver had rented the vehicle and said they just lost control. #DriverForConditions. Pics courtesy of Trooper Genoway! pic.twitter.com/TZAYooT1Mf — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 10, 2017

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.