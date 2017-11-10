Ports of Seattle, Tacoma and U.S. Customs holding veterans career workshop next Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Port of Seattle, Port of Tacoma, the Northwest Seaport Alliance announced they are joining with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to hold a veterans career workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Seattle.
The “Guardians of the Gateway” Veterans Career Workshop will include employer representatives who will brief veterans and transitioning military on application processes, salaries and benefits, open positions and career growth opportunities.
The workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m. next Wednesday at the Conference Center at Sea-Tac International Airport. To register and find out more information, click here.