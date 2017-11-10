Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old woman in Milton apartment

MILTON, Wash. — Police were investigating the “suspicious death” of a 27-year-old woman who was found in her apartment in Milton by a family member Friday night.

Police said at about 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Queens Way in Milton after a man had found the body of the 27-year-old family member in her home at the Surprise Lake Village Apartments.

Officers called it a “suspicious death” and secured the apartment and requested assistance from the Metro Cities Crime Response Unit. Detectives were investigating.

No other details were immediately released.