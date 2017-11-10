Josh Paul: Convicted felon now accused of vicious attack on woman

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Convicted felon, Josh Paul, is wanted after Seattle Police detectives say he put his girlfriend in the hospital on October 28th.

“He`s talking to her about a relationship and he thinks that she`s cheating on him and it leads into an argument and it just escalates and escalates and finally he just starts berating her and then he takes a fist and he`s slamming her in the face and then he takes a metal item, of what we don`t know, put a two-inch gash in her head and then he takes bottles and he beat her over the head and then he strangled her until she was unconscious,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Seattle Police says Paul is known to smoke PCP and has a history of trafficking in stolen property, including guns.

He’s known to hangout in the Central District and Beacon Hill areas of Seattle, as well as Burien, SeaTac and Tukwila.

His criminal convictions include home burglary, theft, assault and escape.

He currently has a pending case in Burien where he’s accused of driving drunk and crashing into a car after he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. His blood alcohol level was .18.

If you can tell detectives where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.