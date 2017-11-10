Javier Calderon: High-violent gang member with face full off tattoos — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-violent offender, Javier Calderon – a.k.a. ‘Toker,’ or ‘Rascal’ – is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Department of Corrections officers say Calderon has been a menace to society for years — cycling through both Benton and Franklin County jails along with stints in state prison.

Calderon is a known gang member whose been convicted of crimes like assaults, domestic violence, riot, robbery and theft.

Now, he’s breaking probation on a felony meth bust he was just released from prison for.

He’s 25 years old, 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars if your tips leads to his arrest.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.