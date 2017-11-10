Help ID armed robber who unleashed Halloween horror on gas station clerk

WANTED IN ISLAND COUNTY —

Island County Sheriff’s deputies need your help to identify an armed robber who hit Naomis gas station in Clinton on Whidbey Island just a couple miles from the ferry dock.

On October 31, the suspect described as an Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, medium build with short dark hair and a thin mustache entered the store at 9:45 pm wearing a black stocking cap, gray sweatshirt, light colored gloves, light blue sweat pants and glasses with translucent yellow stripes on the lenses.

“Brandished a long barrel revolver and demanded money. At one point the suspect sweeps a bunch of stuff off the counter and knocks it on the floor, produced a bag out of their own pocket, clerk filled the bag, suspect fled the scene,” said Det. Ed Wallace.

The suspect left on foot in the direction of Langley Rd.

The robbery is rare for Island County. "We don't know. Is this person going to continue? We don't know what the situation is? I mean, anybody that is willing to come into a store and point a gun at somebody else to get money is dangerous and we want to get this person off the street," said Det. Wallace.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3Tips app on your phone or submit it at http://www.p3tips.com. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.

