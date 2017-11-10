× Cassie Franklin taking lead over Judy Tuohy for Everett mayor but still too close to call

EVERETT – We know the winners and losers for most races across our state but three days after Election Day some are still too close to call.

The race with one of the narrowest margin is the race for mayor in Everett.

As of Friday night Cassie Franklin took over Judy Tuohy by 169 votes.

As of that same morning Tuohy was leading by 19 votes.

“It should continue to stay this close until they get all the ballots counted,” Tuohy said.

Even then a gap of 55 votes would require an automatic recount which could take well into December.

“One or two votes makes a difference every vote counts,” Tuohy said.

On Friday Tuohy said she is keeping busy trying to not focus on the nerve wracking situation.

Cassie Franklin’s campaign says she’s still confident the votes yet to be counted will swing her way.

But the turnout so far is a disappointingly low, Snohomish County is projecting a 31% voter turnout, a 10% dip from 2013’s general election which is most comparable.

Between Franklin and Tuohy’s campaigns they did more than 30,000 door knocks so the turnout is disappointing.

“I am a little disappointed in that,” Tuohy said.

In King County about 43% of eligible voters took the time to cast a ballot and Pierce County it is less than 30%.

“I do think it’s irresponsible not to vote I didn’t vote so I will not complain,” Marysville resident Carrie Fritz said.

And Fritz was honest enough to admit why.

“Sheer laziness I didn’t feel like I had looked into the issues I didn’t know who any of the candidates are, I don’t know what they stand for,” Fritz said.