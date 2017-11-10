Disney character could be big clue in helping solve violent street robbery

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King county detectives say a well-known Disney character could be a big clue in helping solve a violent street robbery that went down last month in White Center.

“We’re trying to identify these two suspects in this robbery,” said Sgt. Cindi West. “You can see the still shots from the Wells Fargo where they used the victim’s stolen credit card to obtain money. What happened initially is our victim was walking home from a 7-Eleven. He was jumped by three suspects. They hit him in the back of the head with a gun. They stole his wallet and then demanded his PIN number, which he gave them, obviously because he was afraid and then within minutes they used that ATM card at the Wells Fargo nearby and withdrew money in his account. We don’t have video, but we do have a couple still photos of the suspects, of two of the suspects that use the card. They both have masks over their face, but one of them has a very distinctive sweatshirt on. It says “Angry Bird” and it has a picture of Donald Duck on it, kind of an angry-looking Donald Duck and from what I understand those shirts are pretty specialty, where you have to order them from a special company online, so somebody has to know who this guy is and have seen this specific shirt and we’re hoping that will help us identify these two suspects.”

If you know their names, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.