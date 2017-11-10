LIVE RESULTS: 2017 Election Central
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true, expresses remorse

Posted 10:42 AM, November 10, 2017, by

Comedian Louis C.K. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Comedy Festival)

NEW YORK —Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and is expresses remorse in a statement in which he admitted using his power “irresponsibly.”

The comedian issued a statement Friday saying the sexual misconduct claim by five women against him “are true” and he “can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them.”

He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he’s been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.

The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating “I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

On Thursday, the New York Times published a story of five women who accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.