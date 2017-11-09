× Uber whistleblower snags book deal

Sara Ashley O’Brien

(CNN Money) — The former Uber engineer who exposed the company’s controversial workplace culture has snagged a book deal.

In a blog post earlier this year, Susan Fowler detailed the sexism and harassment she endured at Uber. Now, she’ll be delving into her experience at the company in a book from Viking, an imprint of Penguin Books.

According to a Viking press release on Thursday, the book will have “previously unreported details of what happened after she went public with the harassment and discrimination she faced.”

A publication date has not been set.

Fowler’s blog post alleged misconduct at the company and a failure to correct it. She later discovered others had spoken up internally about similar treatment, but Uber did little more than issue a warning. Fowler left Uber in December.

Her account was the catalyst for an independent investigation into the allegations. Ultimately, Uber fired 20 employees and CEO Travis Kalanick resigned as CEO.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to share my story, and I hope that it will inspire others to tell their own,” Fowler said in a statement.

Fowler is the editor-in-chief of Increment, a quarterly publication from tech company, Stripe. She’s previously written two books on computer programming.

Fowler’s experience at Uber is also the subject of a forthcoming film, Disruptors.

Uber did not immediately respond to request for comment.

