Sherman: 'I owe it to those guys, and I gave 'em everything I had'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – An emotional Richard Sherman broke down in tears before leaving the podium on crutches at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday night.

Sherman ruptured his Achilles during the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals and will miss the rest of the season.

“I owe it to those guys and I gave em everything I had,” said Sherman, who revealed that he’s been playing with an Achilles injury all season.

“Every game matters in this league,” Sherman said. “Every game matters because they’re your teammates.”

Sherman said he originally suffered the injury against the L.A. Rams, but had been playing with it since against doctors’ advice. Finally, he felt it pop Thursday.

Sherman said he needed to let the swelling go down before having the Achilles surgically repaired.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sherman said. “It sucks.”

Finally, a reporter asked how Sherman was able to return to the sideline during the game.

Sherman began to get emotional when he said he wanted to be there for “my guys.”

“You’ve just got to stay positive,” he said. “That’s all you can do.”

Then he grabbed his crutches and left the room.