Seahawks get a victory over the Cardinals – but at what cost?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – We’ll get right to the good news, because it’s quite good; The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, keeping themselves alive in the playoff race and rebounding from Sunday’s ugly loss to Washington.

Now for the bad news: Richard Sherman’s injured, and it looks, well, quite bad.

Sherman was shown on the sideline hugging teammates and looking forlorn after leaving the game during the third quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday. Many fans and journalists on social media said it appeared he was telling teammates he’d torn his Achilles and was done for the season.

“It’s unfortunate with him, because he’s as good as it gets,” quarterback Russell Wilson said on the field after the game. “He’s a Hall of Fame corner, so guys will have to step up. You can’t replace Richard Sherman.”

The team called it a “heel injury.”

Still, the Seahawks (6-3) did get the win, and an important one at that. They maintained their hold on second place in the NFC West, a half-game back of the L.A. Rams, and they’ll get a nice long break to lick their wounds before reconvening on Nov. 20 for a Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Kam Chancellor all had a lot to say about that win.

Wilson had yet another efficient game, completing 22 of 32 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 111.2.

Both of those touchdowns went to Graham, who caught six balls for 27 yards.

And Chancellor? All he did was rack up 10 tackles, force a fumble, and tackle Adrian Peterson in the end zone for a safety.

Somehow in the midst of all that, Wilson and Doug Baldwin hooked up for what will almost certainly go down as the wildest play of the Seahawks’ season. On a second and 21 at the Seahawks’ 44, Wilson dropped back, then rolled out and scrambled. And scrambled. And scrambled. After ducking out of what looked to be a surefire sack, a backpedaling Wilson hauled back and hit Baldwin on the sideline, and Baldwin steaked down to the 2-yard line to set up Graham’s second touchdown.