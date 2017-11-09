Mother charged with murder in son’s death to be evaluated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- A woman charged with first-degree murder following the death of her 9-year-old son northeast of Bremerton will be evaluated at Western State Hospital to determine her competency.

Amber James, 47, appeared in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday but her attorney wasn't ready to proceed with arraignment.

According to Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives, the boy, Ryan Rosales, died of strangulation. His body was found inside the bedroom of a Seabeck home Oct. 31.

Court documents show James called 911 four times the day before her son's death, telling dispatchers she was being followed.

After her arrest, detectives say James told them she'd been watching conspiracy-type videos that created anxiety for her.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the mental health evaluation for James.