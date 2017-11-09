LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A win would be a good thing. A loss would be a very bad thing.

The Seattle Seahawks face a pivotal mid-season matchup Thursday night when they square off against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, with a win keeping most good things on the table for the second half of the season but a loss drop them to third place in the NFC West with only seven games remaining in which to right the ship.

Seattle is coming off a gut-wrenching 17-14 loss to the Washington Redskins last Sunday that dropped them to No. 2 in the division. A victory tonight would give them room to breathe as they enjoy long break in advance of a Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 20.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary: