LIVE RESULTS: 2017 Election Central
Donate to the Food For All holiday food drive

LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Posted 3:44 PM, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, November 9, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A win would be a good thing. A loss would be a very bad thing.

The Seattle Seahawks face a pivotal mid-season matchup Thursday night when they square off against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, with a win keeping most good things on the table for the second half of the season but a loss drop them to third place in the NFC West with only seven games remaining in which to right the ship.

Seattle is coming off a gut-wrenching 17-14 loss to the Washington Redskins last Sunday that dropped them to No. 2 in the division. A victory tonight would give them room to breathe as they enjoy  long break in advance of a Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 20.

 Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary:

Dusty Lane November 9, 20174:05 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:49 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:49 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:47 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:47 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:47 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:46 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:46 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:45 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:45 PM

Dusty Lane November 9, 20173:45 PM