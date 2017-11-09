× Escort allegedly shoots Everett man twice for performing sex act ‘wrong’

EVERETT, Wash. — A 21-year-old escort allegedly told police she shot a man twice in the back of the head and left him for dead because he performed a sex act wrong. The victim wasn’t found for three days.

After he was found by police, he was taken to the hospital and unable to speak, but he communicated with hand signals.

The 21-year-old is also accused of robbing the victim.

According to court documents:

Police received a call on Oct. 24 from the victim’s employer. The 36-year-old victim worked from home, and the employer was concerned he hadn’t logged in for work in the morning.

Police went to the victim’s location and found the door unlocked. Inside, police found the victim sitting against a wall in the master bedroom. The victim was unresponsive, but awake. The fire department was called and crews determined the victim had been shot twice in the head.

The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit.

Police obtained a search warrant to the victim’s house and determined credit cards and a handgun were missing from the home. However, there wasn’t any sign of forced entry. Police reviewed security footage from the victim’s home that showed a young woman coming to the home five different times between Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

Police identified the woman as Marissa E. Wallen, and said it was clear from the footage that Wallen and the victim were having sexual relations.

Security footage from Oct. 21 showed the last time Wallen entered the home. She walked in and left a short time later. A check on the victim’s credit cards showed 82 charges totaling more than $10,000 was made between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. Video footage showed Wallen using the victim’s credit cards at Macy’s and other locations.

Wallen was arrested. She ultimately admitted to police she was an escort and had been hired to have sex with the victim.

She told police she shot the victim twice in the back of the head for performing a sex act wrong. Wallen allegedly displayed little remorse.

“Wallen was clearly proud of her life as an escort and even asked us to call one of her clients so that he could post her bail,” court documents allege.

She is charged in Snohomish County court with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree theft. Her bail is set for $1 million dollars.