Employee arrested for allegedly stealing multiple cell phones, other packages from UPS

EVERETT, Wash. — Detectives investigating the reported theft of $20,000 to $30,000 worth of cell phones from a UPS shipping facility re-arrested an UPS employee Thursday when he allegedly attempted to sell an undercover officer stolen phones, Everett police said.

It all began on Monday morning when the UPS shipping facility at 923 100th St. SE reported a theft after employees were observed putting stolen iPhones and customer packages into their personal vehicle. On arrival, officers were told by corporate security that since the end of October, over 30 cell phones had been stolen from their location with a value between $20,000 and $30,000.

Many of the stolen phones were the new iPhone X, several older iPhone versions, and Samsung Galaxy phones. Officers contacted the two employees seen on the video and recovered an iPhone, two T-Mobile phones and additional shipping boxes from the vehicle. Both employees were arrested, interviewed by a Property Unit detective, and released pending further investigation, police said.

Police said detectives later learned that stolen iPhones were being sold on Offerup.com and arranged to buy one Thursday afternoon. As detectives waited to make the purchase, one of the suspects arrested on Monday came to the meeting location.

“He was arrested with stolen phones and illegal drugs in his possession,” The Everett Police Department said in a news release. “During the interview, the suspect admitted to stealing 14-15 phones from his work and selling them online.”

The 24-year-old Everett man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for the crimes of theft, trafficking stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is continuing police said.