Edgewood woman struck, killed while trying to cross State Route 7 in Midland

MIDLAND, Wash. — A 30-year-old Edgewood woman was struck by an SUV and killed Thursday night while she was trying to run across State Route 7 near 106th Street in Midland, the Washington State Patrol said. She was not in a crosswalk.

There were no charges filed against the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, because the woman was crossing the roadway in an unmarked area and in dark, rainy conditions. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated with police and was not impaired or speeding, a spokesperson said.

The victim was identified as Angela Brumley, 30, of Edgewood.