× Earl Thomas, Eddie Lacy out for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Earl Thomas and Eddie Lacy are out this week as the Seattle Seahawks head into Thursday night’s game against Arizona.

An even bigger loss is Thomas who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Coach Pete Carroll sounded pessimistic that Thomas would be able to play after missing practice all week.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN both reported the news.

The #Seahawks will be without S Earl Thomas (hamstring) tonight vs #AZCardinals, but I’m told CB Richard Sherman (achilles) will play. Sherman was listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2017

Lacy suffered a groin injury early in Sunday’s loss to Washington. C.J. Prosise should be back after suffering a groin injury.

Seahawks Gameday coverage begins Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on Q13 FOX.

Carroll said he expected defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique) and Paul Richardson (groin) to be able to play.

The Seahawks also activated defensive lineman Dion Jordan from the non-football injury list and placed offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo on injured reserve. Carroll said Odhiambo needs surgery on both hands due to finger injuries.

The Seahawks have had a lot of success in the desert. Seattle has won three of its past four trips to Arizona. The exception was last season’s 6-6 tie.