Decomposed human remains found near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say human remains were found along a beach near Neah Bay in northwestern Washington.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to investigate a report of a body on the beach Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the body was discovered in the water by someone who had parked in a turnout along Highway 112 while looking for sea otters.

The person contacted a Neah Bay tribal officer who was driving on the highway.

Neah Bay Police and Fire personnel along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Washington State Patrol and the sheriff’s office later retrieved the body.

The sheriff’s office says authorities are working to determine in the remains belong to 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto, who was reported missing in September by Kitsap County authorities. His car was found by authorities about a mile away from where the body washed ashore.