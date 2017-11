Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- A dance-based program is helping those with brain injuries, get up and walk again.

"I can stand up for six minutes and five seconds," said Steve, a TangoStride student.

TangoStride uses dance and music to inspire movement and reduce stress.

Photojournalist Dante Jackson introduces us to TangoStride.

If you want to learn more about TangoStride, check out their website: tangoisabouttheconnection.com/tangostride