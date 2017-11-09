× America’s longest war: Afghanistan veterans react to life back home

It’s been 16 years since the United States went to war in Afghanistan, making it the longest war in American history.

Since 2001, more than 200,000 active duty, National Guard, and reserve troops have deployed through Joint Base Lewis-McChord to fight in the global war on terror. Of the soldiers based in Washington who went to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, 118 never made it back home.

Those who did return are left with the lasting impacts of that war, and as President Donald Trump sends more troops into Afghanistan some of those veterans wonder if it’s a war still worth fighting.

All week we are focusing on our veterans, their families, and how America’s longest war has impacted them. Click here, to see more stories.

Join us for a 30-minute special Saturday, November 11 at 6:30a & 6p on JOEtv and at 9:30p on Q13 FOX.

Jilliaun Meeker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aaron Jongeneel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Nordin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lonzo Tackett