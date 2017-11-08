× Troopers seize 4.8 pounds of fentanyl during Missouri traffic stop

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – State troopers in Missouri seized 4.8 pounds of pure fentanyl during a traffic stop earlier this month on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

That’s enough synthetic heroin to kill over 725,000 adults, reports FOX2now.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman, a state trooper pulled over a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan about 2 p.m. on November 1.

The trooper suspected criminal activity and asked and received permission to search the vehicle.

That’s when the trooper found nearly five pounds of fentanyl in the van, with an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

Police officer accidentally overdoses after drug arrest in Ohio

State police said it’s the largest fentanyl seizure in Missouri history.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and is often mixed with heroin or made to look like other painkillers that fetch a higher street price.

The driver identified as 27-year-old Angel Larar-Esteban of Phoenix was charged with drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.