Samuel Conklin: Search on in Kitsap County for violent felon who choked a woman, pointed gun at her

The Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force needs your help to find 43-year-old Samuel Conklin.

The convicted high-violent offender has an outstanding DOC warrant and is wanted in Kitsap County for Assault 2 and Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

On Sept. 3rd, Deputies say Conklin choked a woman and pointed a shotgun at her. She escaped and ran outside to bank on a car window for help.

Conklin is described as is 5’11”, 194 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He has ‘VC’ tattooed on his upper right arm and ‘loyalty’ tattooed on his right forearm. Authorities believe he may be in the Port Orchard area.

His criminal history includes Assault 1, Protection Order Violation, Assault 2, Robbery 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Tampering with a Witness, Assault 4th Degree and Taking a Vehicle without Permission.

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.